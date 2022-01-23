BJP slams govt. for its ‘anti-Hindu’ stand

It accuses YSRCP of creating communal divide, seeks withdrawal of false cases against cadres

Speakers at the ‘Praja Nirasana Sabha’ organised by the BJP here on Saturday criticised the YSRCP government in the State for “being blind to the attacks on the Hindus and temples” and for “foisting false cases against the party cadres.”

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar alleged that the YSRCP government was “creating a communal divide in the State, and adopting a partisan attitude towards the Hindus.” “The BJP is akin to fire, and if you (the Chief Minister) foist false cases against the party cadres and adopt anti-Hindu policies, you will perish,” Mr. Deodhar said.

Alleging that “fanatics” had entered Andhra Pradesh to disturb communal harmony, he demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately withdraw the false cases against the BJP cadres.

Questioning the “silence” of the TDP on the Atmakur and Srisailam incidents. he said both the regional parties encouraged “family, caste and community politics.”

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh cautioned Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to desist from “harassing” the BJP cadres. He said the 17-crore BJP cadres in the country would firmly stand by the activists who faced attrition by the YSRCP government.

Likening the YSRCP regime to the previou Mulayam Singh’s government in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Arun Singh said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet a similar fate.

Dig at Sucharitha

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the government had not yet arrested the culprits in the Atmakur violence case. He also faulted Home Minister M. Sucharitha for giving an audience to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders, “who are behind the Atmakur violece.”

“The YSRCP government is out to arrest the BJP cadres for their social media posts, but is not taking action against its own cadres for their objectionable posts,” he alleged.

Demanding action against Gudur inspector Sridhar for allegedly assaulting the party cadres, Mr. Veerraju said, “The YSRCP leadership should decide whether it supports patriots or traitors.”

‘Sack Minister’

“The casino episode in Gudivada is an onslaught on Hinduism. The government should immediately sack the Minister concerned,” Mr. Veerraju said.

He said the BJP would be in the forefront to support the demands of the government employees on the PRC.

“If we strive hard for the next 30 months, the BJP will come into power in the State,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao alleged that the YSRCP government was adopting anti-Hindu policies and supporting anti-social elements, which posed a danger to the social amity in the future.

BJP vice-president Adinarayana Reddy said the time had come to unseat the YSRCP from power.

Senior BJP leaders Vishnuvardhan Reddy and T.V. Venkatesh spoke at the meeting, which was attended by the party cadres from 175 constituencies in the virtual mode.