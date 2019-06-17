BJP sets its sights on five States

The BJP has turned its attention to strengthening the party in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal, where it believes the political atmosphere is favourable.

The party is determined to increase its membership base by at least 20%, with focus on the grass-roots level, by launching a fresh drive on July 6 coinciding with the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, according to party national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Rao said a review of the people’s mandate showed that the BJP had ample scope for growth, and due priority was being given to expand its base in south India, both in political and organisational terms. “The party resorts to organisational overhaul once in three years for the sake of internal democracy,” he observed.

Workshop

Two leaders from each State would be tasked with building the organisation, and a workshop in this regard would be organised in New Delhi on July 17.

“It has also been decided to get closer to the sections that hitherto have remained aloof from the party,” Mr. Rao said.

BJYM State president N. Ramesh Naidu and BJP city president A. Sriram were present.