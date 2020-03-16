BJP seeks issue of fresh notification for local body polls

BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded scrapping of the election process and issue of a fresh notification for the local body polls.

While appreciating the decision of the State Election Commission to postpone the elections in view of the threat of COVID-2019, the BJP leader said that the YSR Congress government should also understand the gravity of the situation and take a cue from neighbouring Telangana, which has ordered closure of schools and shopping malls in view of the virus threat. He said that there was an acute shortage of masks and sanitisers at medical shops in the city.

Referring to the transfer of a few IAS and police officers by the Election Commission, Mr. Raju said that it was an indication that some irregularities had occurred during the filing of nominations for the local body polls at some places in the State. There were reports of threats to some candidates in a bid to prevent them from filing their nominations. All these call for scrapping of the election process and issue of fresh notification.

He wondered as to how unanimous election was possible, when there were four/five parties contesting the elections. Mere postponement of elections was not the solution as the candidates would continue to face threats. The BJP leader also suggested allowing the candidate to file nomination at a few places in the area to prevent instances of kidnapping of candidates, when they come to file nomination at the designated place.