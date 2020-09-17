BJP seeks action against officials in land scam case

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has sought immediate action against the government officers allegedly responsible for illegally increasing the land value in the survey No.1/179 for land acquisition by the Anantapur Municipal Corporation(AMC) and attempting to defrauding the public exchequer of ₹7.33 crore.
The party district general secretary D. Venkateswara Reddy in a statement here on Wednesday has warned of agitation if no action was initiated in the fraud committed in land acquisition for NTR Road 80-feet widening project that is going on for almost a decade now.
This road connects the RTC Bus Station with the Gooty Road avoiding the thickly populated areas, but some of the “greedy” officials have not only connived to mislead the administration, but also cheated the public, he alleged.
“Instead of doing justice to the original owners of the land and speaking with them, some of these officials made the municipal corporation make rounds of the courts increasing the value of the land abnormally, which is condemnable,” the BJP leader said.
