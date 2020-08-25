BJP reminds Naidu of NTR’s expulsion letter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to target Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu by posting a letter written by party founder president N. T. Rama Rao expelling him and four others from the party on August 25, 1995, on Twitter.
Taking jibes at Mr. Naidu, BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar tweeted, “Hope @ncbn recollects this day 25 yrs back when great leader & @JaiTDP founder NT Rama Rao Ji had expelled him from party for backstabbing.”
Mr. Deodhar said Mr. Naidu later slandered BJP & Modi Ji too.
“Now out of power, he’ll soon be out of political arena. After all, Karma catches up with betrayers,” he said.
Mr. Deodhar’s tweets assume significance in the wake of recent developments. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, recently, asserted that the BJP has to emerge as dominant force in the State by 2024, next general election year.
BJP State president Somu Veerraju exuded confidence that the BJP-JSP combine would form government in the State in 2024.
The TDP snapped ties with the BJP, a year before general elections in 2019.
Mr. Deodhar has been asserting that Mr. Naidu had caused an irreparable damage to his party by taking a number of U-turns and his “repentance” on leaving the NDA would never be accepted.
