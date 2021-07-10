‘BJP opposed to construction of churches with people’s money’

Appeasing a particular community amounts to playing vote bank politics: Veerraju

The State government should desist from spending people’s money for the construction of churches, which, in fact, has to be done with the funds mobilised from within the community like it happens in the case of Hindu temples, BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said.

“But the YSRCP government is funding the construction of churches. The BJP is opposed to it, not because of the religion in question but as a matter of principle,” Mr. Veerraju said while welcoming several pastors into the party here on Saturday.

“If the government appeases a particular religion, it amounts to playing vote bank politics,” Mr. Veerraju said.

“The BJP is a principled party. It follows the norm that people have to be Indians first, and religious identities come later,” he added.

Expressing regret that there were people who refuse to sing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, Mr. Veerraju asserted that Hinduism was a way of life.

“Those who call BJP a Hindutva party should desist from making comments with a narrow mindset,” he said.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji was present.