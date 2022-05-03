BJP leader issues legal notice to TTD, alleges discrepancy in land allotment

‘Decision favouring two donors will entail a loss of ₹24 crore to the temple exchequer’

BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy on Tuesday served legal notices on TTD Chairman and TTD Executive Officer for alleged deviations in the allotment of land at Tirumala for the construction of rest houses under the cottage donation scheme.

In his notice, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy questioned the rationale behind the decision taken by the TTD Trust Board ((Resolution No. 236) at its meeting in December last to reconsider the pleas of Janga Krishna Murthy and Piramal Projects Private Limited, who had been allotted plots for the construction of rest houses in 2005 and 2008, but failed to pay the amount of ₹10 lakh stipulated then.

Later, contrary to its stand not to further allot land for the construction of cottages and guest houses, the TTD board had in November 2020 passed another resolution facilitating 13 donors to construct rest houses at Tirumala on contribution of a donation ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹12 crore.

When the contributions for the construction of rest houses reached such a peak, where was the need for the TTD to reconsider the requests of the two donors as a special case, the BJP leader questioned.

He alleged that the decision taken by the board favoring the two donors, if implemented, would entail a loss of about ₹24 crore to the temple exchequer.

Terming the resolution as illegal, Mr. Reddy demanded that the TTD withdraw its decision, and, instead, allot plots in public auction, or face legal action.