BJP leader denounces nomination of non-Hindus to temple trust boards in Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has taken exception to the nomination of non-Hindus as members of the trust boards of various temples in the State, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam, Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, and Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, along with party State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, parliament district president M. Raveendra had darshan of the deity at Sri Karaka Chettu Polamamba on Tuesday.

Later, a signature campaign was launched to voice the concern of the people against the actions of the State government, which were “hurting the sentiments of the devotees.”

Addressing the devotees, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the signature campaign was being organised in response to the call given by the State BJP leadership.

“Hindus across the world consider it their good fortune to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. It is unfortunate that the temple administration is getting into controversies quite often,” he said.

Calling for introspection among the YSRCP leadership, he said that the TTD Trust Board should not be seen as a political rehabilitation centre and to accommodate those following other faiths.

While the government should respect all faiths and was at liberty to nominate candidates of its choice in other departments, those appointed to temple trust boards should have faith in Hinduism, Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

The government should consult Hindu religious heads if it was not in a position to select such persons, he added.

‘A background check should be done before nominating any person to the temple trust boards,” he said. The sanctity of temples should be protected, he added. A number of devotees participated in the signature campaign.