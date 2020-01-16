BJP, Jana Sena join hands, aim to emerge as ‘third alternative’ in Andhra

After extensive talks that stretched up to the level of the top leaderships of both parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena on Thursday formally announced their alliance, seeking to emerge as the “third alternative” in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and State BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana announced the alliance at a meeting in Vijayawada, and said it would work to end “casteist, dynastic and corrupt” regimes. The alliance would clinch power in the State in 2024, they said.

“From the upcoming elections to the local bodies, our alliance will fight together till the 2024 general elections for the betterment of the State. Our alliance is intended to protect the State,” they said.

BJP Sate in charge Sunil Deodhar said that there was no question of any realignment with the TDP.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held talks with BJP national working president J.P. Nadda at New Delhi days ago.