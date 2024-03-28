GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP flays Jagan for linking Purandeswari, Naidu to drug cartels

What did Mr. Jagan do when a massive heroin smuggling racket was traced to Vijayawada city previously, questioned BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam

March 28, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam has condemned the comments made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Daggubati Purandeswari and N. Chandrababu Naidu with regard to the recent major haul of drugs at Visakhapatnam.

He said that by making baseless allegations, “the Chief Minister could not cover up the sordid fact, which was that Andhra Pradesh became the hub for cocaine, ganja and drug businesses”.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Nagabhushanam questioned what Mr. Jagan did when a massive heroin smuggling racket was traced to Vijayawada previously, and that being the case, why would the people believe his utterances.

Mr. Jagan was apparently making unwarranted comments about Ms. Purandeswari and Mr. Naidu to derive political mileage during the elections, he said. 

Similarly, Mr. Jagan was raking up the issue of former MP Vivekananda Reddy’s murder as if he was ignorant about it. He would have answered the questions raised by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter and Y.S. Sharmila if he had no role in the crime. But, he was least bothered about the agony of his sisters, he alleged. 

The BJP leader added that Mr. Jagan was trying to win the elections by buying votes with his ill-gotten wealth, but people would teach him and his party a befitting lesson.

