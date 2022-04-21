BJP demands CB-CID probe into ‘smuggling’ of PDS rice in A.P.

‘Cases have been foisted on the party leaders who brought to light smuggling of rice’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists led by the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan, demanding a probe by the CB-CID into the alleged smuggling of rice meant for supply to the beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“It is unfortunate that the police have foisted cases on the BJP leaders who brought to light smuggling of rice by the mafia allegedly with the blessings of the Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. The culprits were allowed to go scott-free,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Referring to the murder of a businessman from Yerragondapalem recently, he alleged that the crime was committed at the instance a Minister. “The people who are involved in the rice smuggling racket have funded the construction of many places of worship belonging to a minority community. The YSRCP government will have to incur the wrath of the people if it does not change its anti-Hindu stance,” said the BJP leader.

He demanded supply of quality rice through PDS outlets to the poor. “If at all the State government decides to provide cash, the every beneficiary should be given ₹38 per kg of rice quota,” Mr. Veerraju added.

‘’The BJP is against providing cash in lieu of rice to the PDS beneficiaries,” he said while leading the protest organised by BJP district president S. Srinivasulu. He condemned the alleged efforts being made by the officials to force the beneficiaries to opt for cash instead of rice.