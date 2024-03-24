BJP announces six Lok Sabha candidates from Andhra Pradesh, including former CM Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy

March 24, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of six Lok Sabha candidates contesting from the State.

BJP National Media Co-Head Sanjay Mayukh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, said that the BJP will field its candidates in Araku (ST), Anakapalli, Rajamahendravaram, Narsapuram, Tirupati (SC) and Rajampet.

Former Chief Minister of composite Andhra Pradesh Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy will contest from Rajampet Lok Sabha seat, while BJP Andhra Pradesh State president Daggubati Purandeswari will contest from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, Kothapalli Geeta will contest from the Araku (ST) LS seat, while Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma will contest from Narsapuram Lok Sabha seat.

C.M. Ramesh, who switched loyalties from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to BJP soon after the 2019 elections, will contest from Anakapalli LS seat. Velagapalli Vara Prasad Rao, will contest from Tirupati LS seat. Earlier, he won from the same constituency on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket in 2014. Later, he entered the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as YSRCP’s Gudur MLA. BJP A.P. office-bearer Srinivasa Varma will contest from Narsapuram LS seat. Present Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who won on a YSRCP ticket in 2019, hoped that TDP, BJP or JSP would field him as a candidate from the seat. He, however, did not join any of these political parties but addressed the TDP-JSP meeting at Tadepalligudem.