BJP alleges attackon party activistsby YSRCP men

Tension prevailed at Bantupalli of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district following attack on BJP activists allegedly by YSRCP cadres in the early hours of Monday. As many as 11 BJP activists, including Kaki Chinna Rao, K. Adinarayana, Adilakshmi, and Malleswari were injured in the attack.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar and others organised a meeting in the village on Sunday.

The YSRCP leaders reportedly asked BJP activists to remove party flags atop their houses. The latter refused to do so and it resulted in the attack.

BJP Etcherla constituency in-charge Nadukuditi Eswara Rao alleged that the party activists were attacked at the behest of the Etcherla MLA as he was unable to digest joining of more than 5,000 TDP activists in the BJP in Ranasthalam mandal.

Along with party senior leaders, he met Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy to demand an inquiry and setting up of a police picket at Bantupalli village as there were attacks in September and October also.

“The ruling party was unable to digest the growth of the BJP in Etcherla constituency. The party would take up the issue seriously and send a report to the Union Home Ministry. A delegation of the BJP will also meet the Ministers concerned in New Delhi if justice was not done,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.