BIRRD to set up ‘bone bank’ for cancer patients

Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), the TTD’s orthopaedic super-specialty hospital, will soon have a national-level bone bank to take care of all bone-related treatments.
The ‘Bone Bank’ idea is mooted in a bid to provide more specialised services to cancer patients. The bank is necessitated with the arrival of expert surgeons Bala Murugan and Rakesh from Chennai, Hemant Kumar from Bengaluru and Bhaskar Anand from Udupi twice a month to perform complicated surgeries, BIRRD Director Madan Mohan Reddy told reporters here on Friday.
All forms of treatment offered prior to COVID-19 have been restored at the hospital. Gone are the days when the waiting list for knee cap transplants and allied surgeries used to take a minimum of six months to one year. All such operations are now performed within 48 hours. Though the number of surgeries performed did take a dip due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the hospital is handling around 20-25 surgeries every day and the number is set to witness an upward curve, Dr. Reddy explained.
Earlier, the hospital used to send the patients outside for the pre-anaesthesia tests. The TTD management has now upgraded its laboratory and appointed a cardiologist and a physician, while plans are afoot to strengthen the Anaesthesia Department by appointing three specialist doctors in the rank of Assistant Professor.
