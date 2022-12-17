  1. EPaper
Bilawal Bhutto’s effigy burnt in Tirupati for his comments on PM Modi

They demanded an unconditional apology from the neighbouring nation to India

December 17, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
BJP leaders protesting against Bilawal Bhutto in Tirupati on December 17, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

State leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) converged at MCT Circle here on December 17 to burn the effigy of Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, taking exception to his unwarranted criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the U.N. meeting recently.

State Secretary Kandriga Uma, official spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, Tirupati district President S. Dayakar Reddy, General Secretaries R.Viswanath and T.D. Varaprasad set the effigy on fire and condemned the ‘intemperate remarks’. Taking exception to the comments, they demanded an unconditional apology from the neighbouring nation to India.

Mr. Srinivas observed that the remarks were made out of frustration over Pakistan getting into the clutches of terrorist organisations, besides its sinking economy. The leaders recalled that the leading nations that had declined visa to Mr. Modi had later rolled red carpet, and as such Mr. Bhutto’s outbursts reflected his ignorance and hatred towards India.

