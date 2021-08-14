Bike theft cases: man held, two minors taken into custody

33 motorcycles recovered from the accused

The city police on Friday arrested a man and took two juveniles into custody, for their alleged involvement in 19 two-wheeler theft cases in the city. The police recovered 33 motorcycles, worth ₹13.20 lakh, pertaining to cases from various places in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, from the accused.

The arrested was identified as M. Yerri Naidu (34) of Gantyada area in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the city police had received 19 complaints at various police stations between December 21, 2020 and August 12, 2021, regarding bike thefts. Among the complaints reported, Pendurthy Police Station reported seven cases, Airport PS reported six cases, two cases each were reported from Gopalapatnam PS and Malkapuram PS and one case each was reported from Bheemili PS and Gajuwaka PS.

Based on the complaints, special teams were formed and investigation was started. The police zeroed in on Yerri Naidu and two out his relatives, who are minors. Mr. Sinha said that the accused had been stealing bikes using duplicate keys and selling them for easy money.

During the interrogation, the police have recovered 33 motorcycles of which 21 vehicles belong to Visakhapatnam city and 12 belong to Vizianagaram district. The police also recovered 20 duplicate keys from the accused.

DCP(Crimes) V. Suresh Babu and ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao were present.