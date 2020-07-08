Andhra Pradesh

Bhumana launches trust in YSR’s name

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman P.C. Rayulu marking YSR Jayanti in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The walkathon by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, which catapulted him to power in 2004, has also inspired the formation of a trust that promises to work towards eradicating poverty.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy formally launched the ‘Dr. YSR Praja Prasthanam Seva Trust’ after paying tributes to the former Chief Minister by garlanding his statue at TUDA Circle here on Wednesday. Mr. Karunakar Reddy recalled his association with his ‘mentor’ and the services rendered by YSR to the cause of a united Andhra Pradesh.

Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (KGKT) Chairman P.C. Rayulu called it a ‘great opportunity’ to reach out to people.

Mr. Karunkar Reddy hailed sanitation workers for braving the COVID-19 pandemic to discharge their duties, and distributed essential commodities to them.

