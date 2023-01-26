HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Bhogapuram ASI gets national police medal

January 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Assistant Sub Inspector of Bhogapuram Tirumala Raju Suryanarayana Raju bagged national police medal on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations. He is one among the 15 officials who were selected for the prestigious award.

Mr. Raju was selected for the medal with his dedication in investigation of many crimes in Vizianagaram district. He started his career as a constable in 1989 and was promoted as Head Constable in 2019 and got elevated as ASI in 2018. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and other officials congratulated the medal winners.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.