HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhavani Deeksha conferment to begin at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on November 23

Artha Mandala Deeksha will be conferred from December 13 to 17, says temple EO K.S. Rama Rao

November 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V. Subba Rao

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is making arrangements for the Bhavani Deeksha this year.

Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao told the media on November 2 (Thursday) said that Bhavani Deeksha would be conferred between November 23 to 27 this year. 

The conferment of deeksha would begin on the auspicious Kartika Sudda Ekadasi and it would conclude on Kartika Pournami on November 27, he said, adding that the temple authorities were expecting a huge rush during the relinquishment of the vow (Bhavani Deekha Viramana) which would begin in the first week of January, 2024.

Artha Mandala Deeksha would be conferred from December 13 to 17.  The devotees would have to relinquish their deeksha between January 3 and January 7. The temple priests would organise the Kalasa Jyothi and Nagarotsavam on December 26, he said.

The temple administration organises the Kalasa Jyothi and Nagartosavam from the Sri Siva Rama Kshetram (Ramakoti) at Satyanarayanapuram to the Kanaka Durga temple. 

Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Sivaprasada Sarma, Trust Board members Batchu Madhavi Krishna, Kesari Nagamani, Executive Engineer K.V.S. Koteswara Rao, Assistant Executive Officers N. Ramesh, B. Venkat Reddy and  others were present.M

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.