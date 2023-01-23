HamberMenu
Bharati Pravin Pawar vents ire on officials for not displaying Ayushman Bharat logo, pictures of PM Modi at wellness centre, in Vijayawada

The Union Minister of State for Health said a show-cause notice will be issued.

January 23, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Bharati Pravin Pawar. File

Bharati Pravin Pawar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar pulled up the officials of the Medical and Health Department for not displaying the logo of Ayushman Bharat (AB) and PM Jan Arogya schemes and pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AB Wellness Centre at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada on January 23. 

“The matter would be inquired by a Central team soon and a show-cause notice issued,” she stated. During her visit to the AB wellness centre, Ms. Pawar said it was unfortunate that the State government, which was implementing various healthcare schemes with Central financial assistance, did not find it proper to give due credit to the Centre. 

She observed that the same neglect could be seen everywhere and it was deplorable. “Full details of the schemes should be displayed but it was apparently not happening,” Ms. Pawar pointed out. 

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / state politics

