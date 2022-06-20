Bharat bandh passes off peacefully in Andhra Pradesh

No disruption in functioning of govt. offices; APSRTC buses and trains ply as usual

A nationwide strike (Bharat bandh) call given by some political parties and organisations turned out to have little impact in the State on Monday.

The strike call was given by protesters in opposition to the Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre last week to recruit youth into the armed forces.

Police tightened security at railway and bus stations, Central government offices, banks and residences of public representatives as a precautionary measure.

All government offices, banks, educational institutions and other establishments functioned as usual, and APSRTC buses plied as per schedule to Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and other cities from Vijayawada.

The Railways cancelled a few trains in some sections while some trains were partially cancelled in wake of the bandh.

Security was tightened with the help of RAF, APSP, QRT and other forces. Additional forces were deployed at railway stations to prevent any untoward incident, said NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.