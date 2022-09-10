Best pension plan will be ready in three months, says Botcha

Employees should cooperate with govt. in finding solutions, says Minister

APGEA State president K.R. Suryanarayana and others submitting a petition to Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that the government was planning to finalise the best pension plan for the employees who had joined service under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Attending as the chief guest for the fourth anniversary of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association in Vizianagaram, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to okay the new plan in three months. “The government is keen to come out with the best plan as there are many hurdles in implementing CPS. The employees should also cooperate with the government since solutions are possible only through discussions,” he added.

APGEA State president K.R. Suryanarayana urged the Minister to ensure salaries under new Pay Revision Commission for the APSRTC employees and promotions for professors and teachers within three months. He also requested the Minister to regularise the services of nearly 25,000 contract employees.

APGEA-Vizianagaram district unit president P. Ramachandra Rao and general secretary Kandi Venkata Ramana sought the government’s attention over the pending issues of various department.