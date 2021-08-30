Bengaluru team wins virtual moot court competition

Team from Pune wins second prize

The three-day Dr. M.V.V.S. Murthi National Virtual Moot Court Competition on Intellectual Property & Arbitration Law, conducted by GITAM School of Law in association with GITAM Moot & Advocacy Committee, concluded here on Sunday and the winners were declared, here on Monday.

The first prize was won by the team comprising Krina H.Kotecha, Martina Fathinathan Mani and Anchal of Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, and the runners up was bagged by Prabal Pratap Rajawat, Gauri Atul Kolte and Siddhant Vilas Gawhale of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

While the winners took home a prize money of ₹50,000, the runners up were given ₹25,000.

The final rounds of the competition were adjudicated by Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, Judge High Court of Andhra Pradesh, and Justice Tanaji V. Nalawade Judge, High Court of Bombay, Maharashtra.