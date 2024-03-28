GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beneficiaries get emotional, heap praise on CM

They expressed gratitude to Jagan for introducing schemes that helped them in various ways

March 28, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Yerraguntla (Nandyala dist.):

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving a pencil art portrait from a beneficiary during his Memantha Siddham campaign in Nandyal district on Thursday.

Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving a pencil art portrait from a beneficiary during his Memantha Siddham campaign in Nandyal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes heaped praise and got emotional while expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday during an interactive session.

The beneficiaries, including women and the physically-challenged, got emotional while expressing their gratitude to him. 

Swathi, a private school teacher and an MPTC member, said that she had entered politics drawing courage from the Chief Minister’s inspirational speeches.

She said that most women in Andhra Pradesh had become very courageous and 50% reservation had given them social and political empowerment.

Private employee Hussain Basha, another beneficiary, told the Chief Minister that his bed-ridden son is now able to stand up after two of the three surgeries were performed and doctors are ready to perform the third surgery thanks to the upping of treatment limit up to ₹25 lakh under YSR Aarogyasri. 

Aparna, a specially-abled person, told the Chief Minister that her husband Savitri Prasad is also handicapped and they got a house under the housing scheme and thanked him. 

She said her husband is an artist and has worked hard on drawing a portrait of the Chief Minister. They presented the portrait to him.

Santi Prasad thanked the Chief Minister saying they were qualified in TET exam. They said they are receiving ₹3,000 monthly pension each and have so far received ₹3.5 lakh in the last five years. 

Earlier, on the way to Yerraguntla, the Chief Minister blessed a newly-wedded couple Venkataswamy and Kaveri.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / political campaigns / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.