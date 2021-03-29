Andhra Pradesh

BEL donates medical equipmentto hospital

BEL officials handing over the medical equipment to Police Welfare Hospital at Machilipatnam on Sunday.  

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) donated medical equipment worth about ₹10 lakh to the Police Welfare Hospital, on Sunday.

BEL Director (HR) K.M. Shiva Kumaran, General Manager B. Prabhakar Rao, Manager (HR) Phani Kumar and other officers handed over the equipment to Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu and Additional SP (AR) B. Satyanarayana.

The SP thanked the BEL for the gesture. Mr. Kumaran recalled the services of police during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the equipment would be very helpful to the Police Welfare Hospital.

Machilipatnam DSP M. Ramesh Reddy said that an X-Ray machine, ECG, CBP (for blood testing) and other equipment were donated to the hospital. Hospital doctor Jayasri and other staff were present on the occasion.

