Andhra Pradesh

Begin cotton procurement, says Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said here on Wednesday that cotton procurement should start immediately and asked the marketing department to provide enough publicity to cotton procurement centres.

Addressing a review meeting here, the Collector said that the minimum support price(MSP) of cotton was fixed at ₹5,500 per quintal, but as the Cotton Corporation of India did not enter the market, the private traders were buying the cotton at just ₹3,500 a quintal.

Stating that the private buyers were taking the farmers for a ride , the Collector said extensive publicity would be provided to cotton purchase centres.

Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar was among those present.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
