Be prepared to conduct local body elections, SEC tells officials

State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Kanagaraj exhorted officials to be prepared to conduct the elections to local bodies any time by coordinating with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and other departments concerned.

At a review meeting at his office here on Monday, Mr. Kanagaraj said an unusual situation prevailed in the country and the State due to the health emergency triggered by coronavirus. The officials need to gear up to conduct the elections after normalcy was restored, he stated, pointing at the critical role played by Panchayat Raj (PR) institutions in achieving the ‘grama swarajya’ espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Kanagaraj said the PR bodies should function in such a manner that the fruits of development reached each and every person at the grass-root level. Elections were crucial and no stone should be left unturned to ensure that the process was smooth, he asserted, emphasising on the importance of the strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

SEC Secretary S. Ramasundara Reddy, Joint Secretary A.V. Satya Ramesh and Joint Director Sai Prasad were present.