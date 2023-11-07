HamberMenu
B.C. Welfare Minister serves food, collects left-over plates of sanitary staff in Konaseema

Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna appealed to the public to segregated waste generated at home in order to reduce the burden on the sanitary staff

November 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - RAMACHANDRAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna collects left-over plates during lunch with sanitary staff on Tuesday in Ramachandrapuram town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Information and Public Relations, B.C. Welfare and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday joined nearly one hundred sanitary staff for lunch, served them and collected their plates with left-over food in an attempt to honour their services in Ramachandrapuram town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

During the lunch, he interacted with the sanitary staff and inquired about their everyday life. “The sanitary staff dedicate their mornings to keep their respective areas clean and hygienic. They deserve great respect. I have dedicated a day for them as a mark of respect for their service,” he said.  

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna appealed to the public to segregate the waste generated at home to extend support to the sanitary staff by minimizing their hassle.  “The sanitary staff play a pivotal role in maintaining public health conditions, particularly during the breakdown of waterborne diseases. Their working conditions are always challenging compared to any public servant on the ground,” he emphasised.

The Minister appreciated the sanitary staff for extending their support to ‘Swatchatha’, an initiative in which they are being assigned to 73 villages for a two-day ‘clean and green’ drive in the Ramachandrapuram assembly segment.

