BAS managements’ plea for funds

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Best Available Schools (BAS) Management Welfare Association on Wednesday urged the government to release pending funds to enable the schools survive the financial crisis they were facing.

Representatives of BAS managements met in city and shared the problems faced by them on account of fund crunch. They said funds pertaining to the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20 had not been released.

The Association president Paruchuri Srinivasa Rao said nearly 48,000 students were studying in 452 schools started with the objective of making quality education available for students belonging to the SC and ST communities.

Now, they were being asked to seek renewal of permission only for Classes 9 and 10. He said the school managements had incurred huge financial losses and a few of them had been facing serious health problems on account of this. He said while funds to the tune of Rs. 150 crore was allocated, only Rs. 40 crore were released and appealed to the authorities concerned to release the remaining amount and save the school managements.