Bar associations condemn midnight arrest of lawyer

The members of Rajamahendravaram and Pratipadu Bar Associations on Tuesday condemned the arrest of lawyer Pyla Subhash Chandra Bose by the East Godavari police on the midnight of July 19 from his residence under Yeleswaram police limits in East Godavari district.

Mr. Bose was arrested in connection with the three cases, including a case in which he is accused of having an argument with a doctor at the Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram over a medico-legal case of his client. Mr. Bose belongs to Yeleswaram and is a member of the Pratipadu Bar Association.

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram Bar Association president Ch. Prabhakara Rao said, “We condemn the way Mr. Bose has been arrested by the police at midnight without any prior notice to respond to the charges framed against him. The credibility of the police department will be in question if such incidents are repeated.”

On the other hand, Pratipadu Bar Association members led by president Bugatha Siva raised slogans against the arrest of Mr. Bose and met his family members to express his support.