Bapatla police raid illicit liquor den in mangrove forest

They seize 1,000 litres of jaggery wash and 20 litres of illicit liquor

They seize 1,000 litres of jaggery wash and 20 litres of illicit liquor

A police party, in disguise, busted an illicit liquor den in the mangrove forests under the Aduvula Deevi police station limits on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Bapatla, Vakul Jindal, on the basis of information, directed the police to raid the den.

A police team, led by Repalle Rural Inspector A. Siva Sankar dressed in a lungi, raided the den and seized 1,000 litres of jaggery wash and other material, and 20 litres of illicit liquor.

“The Bapatla police have been educating the people on the ill-effects of consuming illicit liquor. We have been registering cases on a regular basis and educating the villagers that their future is at stake. The State government is implementing many welfare schemes and we are asking the youth to make use of these schemes. The Bapatla police have also started a helpline, 83338-13228,” said Mr. Jindal.