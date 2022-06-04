Bapatla police in Andhra Pradesh to observe Saturdays as ‘no accident day’

The district police have launched an initiative declaring every Saturday in a month as no accident day. Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Saturday inspected various places on NH-216, identified accident prone areas, and gave instructions to officers to prevent road accidents.

“We have launched a novel initiative to reduce the number of road accidents in the district in recent times and launched several programmes. In Bapatla district, every Saturday has been declared as No Accident Day and a bandobust has been set up with police officers and staff at 80 places in the district, where road accidents occur every day,” said Mr. Jindal.

The SP said cases would be registered and counselling would be given to vehicle riders who are without helmets, triple riding and overcrowding. Black spots had been identified and precautions taken to prevent accidents, by arranging barricades, zig-zag radium sticker drums, zebra crossings and speed breakers.

Awareness would be created among the people, by putting up posters, road safety and security on the highway during the no accident day.