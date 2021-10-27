Bank loans to be disbursed on Oct. 28

A credit outreach programme will be conducted at A Convention Centre here on Thursday (October 28). Following the directions of the Department of Financial Services, the programme is being conducted by the Indian Bank (lead bank) in Krishna district.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Indian Bank Deputy General Manager K.V. Rajasekhara Rao said that various public sector banks and private banks would take part in the programme where credit (cheques and assets) to the tune of ₹970.85 crore would be disbursed to 46,870 people. Of this, ₹559.50 crore would be towards agriculture and ₹125.04 crore for the MSME sector. The retail sector would get ₹115.50 crore and the rest would be other loans, he said.

The aim of the programme is to meet the credit requirement of the public and create awareness regarding the Central government schemes like Stand-Up India and MUDRA.

Twenty-four stalls would be set up wherein the banks would display their schemes. A few stalls would be allotted to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Lead bank district manager K. Rammohan Rao, deputy zonal manager M. Selvaraj and others were present.