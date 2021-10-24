Andhra Pradesh

Bank assistant manager arrested in FDR case

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Saturday arrested Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Bhavanipuram, assistant manager B. Mrudula in the FDR case. Following a complaint that ₹9.6 crore deposited in the bank was allegedly swindled, the Vijayawada City Police registered a case and arrested bank manager G. Sandeep Kumar and another person, P. Yohan Raju, in the case.

Recovered cash

With police tracing the role of the assistant manager, police arrested Ms. Mrudula and recovered ₹15 lakh from her, the police said. Investigation is on.


