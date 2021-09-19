Bandaru slams YSRCP over ruckus at Naidu’s house

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Saturday found fault with senior leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for supporting the ruckus near the residence of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s house on Friday. He said that in democracy everyone has a right to protest but not in this manner.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that if the YSRCP leaders were hurt with Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu’s comments, they should counter his words or stage a protest, but should not try to create problems at Mr. Naidu’s house. He also questioned what was Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang doing when Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh had gone to Mr. Naidu’s house with his followers.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scared to address a press conference or a public meet and spends most of his time in his house.