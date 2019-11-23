Banana exports from Andhra Pradesh grow 75 fold in two years

Banana exports from the State have seen an exponential growth in two years, registering a 75-fold gain. From mere 246 metric tonnes (MT) in 2016-17, the exports touched 18,500 MT in 2018-19 and the State government is expecting it to reach 35,000 MT this year.

The Green Cavendish premium is regularly being exported to the Middle East market. The exports are on the rise to countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran.

The Grand Naine banana variety is in great demand abroad. It is being grown by the farmers in Beluguppa, Narpala, Putluru, Ellanur, Tadimarri, Yadiki and Pedapappur mandals in Anantapur district. Also, Dwarf Cavendish is being cultivated in the district.

Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Kurnool are the other districts cultivating these varieties and are identified as potential clusters for export. While these varieties are being cultivated in 54,505 hectares, the production is about 35.67 lakh MT, sources say.

Seema major producer

According to information, the government has been giving the highest priority to banana cultivation, a major part of which is happening in Rayalaseema areas. Ever since the tissue culture was started, a large number of farmers have opted for banana cultivation.

The banana cultivation has touched 1.12 lakh hectares in the State while the production is 63.84 lakh MT. Kadapa stands first in the State with a production of 23.15 lakh MT. Anantapur, Chittoor and Kurnool trail behind it with a production of 11.1 lakh MT, 92,085 MT and 20,510 MT respectively.

Innovative practices

Karpura Chakkerakeli, Amruthapani, Tella Chakkerakeli, red banana, Amruthapani (Budidalu), Budida Chakkerakeli, Sugandhalu (Karpura), Karpuravali (Budida Arti) and Rasthalu are some of the varieties cultivated in the State.

“Banana cultivation has recorded substantial growth in terms of increase in production and productivity as a result of the introduction of certain innovative practices, and State is uniquely poised to play a dominant role in the global scenario,” says an official.

This has opened up a wide spectrum of opportunities for value addition. From the export of fresh produce to food processing and from providing hitech inputs to better management practices. Now, AP stands first in area and production of the banana, he adds.