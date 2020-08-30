Bamboo artisans need govt. support, says BC Welfare Minister

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Sunday promised financial assistance to bamboo artisans under the State Government’s ‘Jagananna Cheyutha’ scheme.
On Sunday, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna interacted with bamboo artisans who recently received financial assistance from the State Government. Dozens of families are eking out a livelihood from the bamboo craft in Ramachandrapuram town in East Godavari district, creating various household products.
“Bamboo artisans are in need of hand-holding from the State Government to expand their units. They are earning an assured livelihood with their craft and many women artisans have received ₹18,750 in financial assistance through the Jagananna Cheyutha scheme,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.
“The financial assistance for the next four years will help the bamboo artisans procure raw bamboo. I have documented a list of grievances of the bamboo artisans and will attempt to address them on a priority basis,” the Minister said.
Spending at least an hour with the bamboo artisans, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inquired about their marketing strategies, demand for their product and need for government intervention to expand their production capacity.
The bamboo artisans make a range of products including baskets, interior decorative items and sun shades that are used as curtains to provide cooling in the summer.
