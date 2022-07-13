Balineni tests positive for COVID-19
YSRCP leader and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. Going into isolation, the Ongole MLA asked all those who had come in contact with him in the last four days to undergo tests after medical reports confirmed his status on Wednesday.
