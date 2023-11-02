HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Balineni calls on Jagan to seek his intervention in fake land deeds investigation

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy also broached the issue of non-allocation of funds for the drinking water scheme in the city, with the Chief Minister, say sources

November 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MLA, Ongole

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MLA, Ongole | Photo Credit: File Photo

Upset with the manner in which the police are investigating the fake land deed racket in Ongole, senior YSR Congress Party leader and former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, on Thursday, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the issue.

The Ongole MLA, who had one round of talks with the Chief Minister’s Additional Secretary K. Dhanjaya Reddy recently, called on the Chief Minister and urged him to look into the conduct of the probe by the police, putting him and the ruling party in Prakasam district in a piquant situation, according to sources close to Mr. Srinivasa Reddy. Earlier, he had pressed for the withdrawal of gunmen allocated to him, upset with the ‘‘biased’‘ probe.

He had reportedly been pressing for the transfer of officials handling the probe into allegations of encroachment of land belonging to gullible people by some realtors in collusion with some erring officials of the Revenue and Registration Departments.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy also broached the subject of the non-allocation of funds for the drinking water scheme in the city, which the Chief Minister had promised during his visit to the ever-expanding city to provide 24 x7 piped water supply. He was also upset over the delay in the distribution of housing sites for the poor in the city on a saturation basis by the Government, the sources said.

He told the media that he believed in value-based politics and said he would rather quit politics rather than compromise on his values.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy / ministers (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.