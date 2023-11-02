Balineni calls on Jagan to seek his intervention in fake land deeds investigation

November 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ONGOLE

Upset with the manner in which the police are investigating the fake land deed racket in Ongole, senior YSR Congress Party leader and former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, on Thursday, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the issue.

The Ongole MLA, who had one round of talks with the Chief Minister’s Additional Secretary K. Dhanjaya Reddy recently, called on the Chief Minister and urged him to look into the conduct of the probe by the police, putting him and the ruling party in Prakasam district in a piquant situation, according to sources close to Mr. Srinivasa Reddy. Earlier, he had pressed for the withdrawal of gunmen allocated to him, upset with the ‘‘biased’‘ probe.

He had reportedly been pressing for the transfer of officials handling the probe into allegations of encroachment of land belonging to gullible people by some realtors in collusion with some erring officials of the Revenue and Registration Departments.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy also broached the subject of the non-allocation of funds for the drinking water scheme in the city, which the Chief Minister had promised during his visit to the ever-expanding city to provide 24 x7 piped water supply. He was also upset over the delay in the distribution of housing sites for the poor in the city on a saturation basis by the Government, the sources said.

He told the media that he believed in value-based politics and said he would rather quit politics rather than compromise on his values.