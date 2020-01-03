Balanced regional development is our goal: CM

Lending credence to his concept of decentralisation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that his government was taking decisions that would ensure development of all the regions and equitable distribution of water and funds among them.

In terms of administration, justice would be rendered to the three regions of the State (north and south coastal districts and Rayalaseema), he added.

The government was also correcting the wrong decisions taken during the TDP regime, Mr. Reddy observed, and promised to ensure cordial relations between all the regions.

‘No discrimination’

Addressing a public meeting after launching the pilot project bringing 1,000 types of diseases under the purview of YSR Aarogyasri scheme at Eluru in West Godavari district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he firmly believed that there should be no discrimination in administration, whether it was at the State or village level, or in utilising the resources in the districts.

The government was taking every decision with that in mind so that the State would achieve inclusive development, the Chief Minister said.

A concerted effort was being made to deliver clean and transparent governance as promised during the elections, he said.

The TDP government had neglected the State a lot, the consequences of which were being experienced by the people now, the Chief Minister observed.

Healthcare

On the health scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was being extended to cover 1,000 types of diseases, in addition to those being currently dealt with at the network hospitals.

Any treatment costing more than ₹1,000 would now be subsidised under the scheme. Aarogyasri cards with QR codes were being given to the eligible beneficiaries (whose annual income was less than ₹5 lakh). By the end of February, 1.42 crore cards would be given, he said.

Besides, Aarogyasri had been extended to recognised hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to enable the poor to undergo treatment for some rare diseases.

The Chief Minister said that 510 types of drugs were being dispensed at the government hospitals with effect from January 1, and they would be complying with the World Health Organisation standards from April 2020.

The government would bear the full expenditure incurred by cancer patients from February to help them overcome the financial distress, he added.

Kidney disease

Tenders were called for the construction of hospital-cum-research centres at Palasa and Markapur for treating people suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease with Unknown Etiology (CKD), and proposals were being worked out for setting medical colleges at Markapur, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam, Paderu, Eluru, Vizianagaram and Pulivendula, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.