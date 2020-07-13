Balakrishna for Hindupur as headquarters for proposed dist.

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has rooted for Hindupur town as the headquarters for the proposed new district to be created coinciding with the boundaries of the Hindupur parliamentary constituency.
In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he highlighted the importance of the town and the infrastructure available in its vicinity for setting up the offices of the proposed new district. He said the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. had acquired 400 acres of land at Maluguru in Hindupur mandal close to the town on the Kadiri road, which could be utilised for construction of the proposed buildings for the new district.
While the town was well connected with other major towns of the constituency by road and rail, it also developed educationally and industrially. It is 110 km from Anantapur town and 95 km from Bengaluru.
Medical college
He also wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Chief Secretary Neelam Shawney urging them to establish the proposed medical college at Maluguru, where 52 acres of land was identified by the Revenue Department officials. The place was 10 km from National Highway No.44 and a 250-bed government hospital already existed in the town, which could be attached to the proposed medical college bolstering the medical facilities in the region.
