Bala Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram today 

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests offering harati to the idol of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on the first day of Dasara festival in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Goddess Kanaka Durga will appear as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on Tuesday, the second day of the ten-day Dasara festival this year.

Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri is decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari Devi as Sri Adi Sankara had established a Srichakra here; to beget her ‘anugraha’, she is decorated as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.

She is described as the divine combination of the wisdom of Goddess Saraswati, magnetic energy of Goddess Mahakali and the prosperity of Lalitha Tripura Sundari.

Worshipping her is a vital part of the shakti pooja. Even listening to her name is considered to be beneficial to the sadhaka. Sri Bala’s worship is a stepping stone to Sri Vidya Upasana, priests said. Worshipping the Goddess with abhaya hastha and aksha mala will remove all ill feelings, they added.