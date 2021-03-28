Badvel MLA Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah passes away

Dr. Subbaiah got elected for the first time on the YSRCP ticket in the 2019 general elections

Badvel legislator and noted medical practitioner Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah passed away aged 60 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kadapa early on Sunday.

He was earlier admitted for a critical illness in a private hospital in Hyderabad. After his condition improved, he actively participated in the recently-held civic polls in Badvel. As his health deteriorated again, he was recently admitted to a hospital in Kadapa, where he passed away.

Dr. Subbaiah got elected for the first time on the YSRCP ticket in the 2019 general elections. He is survived by wife and two children.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and offered all support from the party. Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, government chief whip G. Srikanth Reddy and fellow legislators conveyed their grief over the demise.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and Rajampet parliamentary constituency President R. Sreenivasa Reddy hailed him as a ‘committed doctor’ who had reached out to the public and also stayed in touch with the grassroots throughout his political career.