Ayyanna should be arrested for his remarks, says Muttamsetti

‘TDP leader should tender an apology to Chief Minister and Home Minister’

Lashing out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the former TDP minister should immediately tender an apology to the Chief Minister and Home Minister. He also said that the TDP leader should be arrested for his comments.

Addressing the media here on Friday night, he said that Mr. Patrudu’s comments against the Chief Minister and the Home Minister were not in good taste and were derogatory.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu should understand that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a huge fan following and admirers and such cheap comments may instigate them. “The TDP leader will be responsible for the consequences for inviting the wrath of the people with such disparaging comments,” said the Minister.

Being such a senior leader, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu should not indulge in such loose talk against senior ministers and senior IPS officers such as the DGP, he added.

Talking about the counting of votes of the MTPC and ZPTC elections, the Minister said that TDP was indulging in such divisive politics through court cases, as it know that the YSR Congress Party has won both the elections handsomely.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the TDP was playing the spoilsport in all developmental activities by taking the backdoor route of approaching the courts.

He alleged that the TDP was the party that always played an anti farmer role and not the YSRCP. “Today they are talking of farmer issues, but they should not forget that it was during the TDP rule firing was opened against the farmers and people who were protesting against power tariff hike in Basheerbagh in Hyderabad in 2000,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chodavaram MLA K. Dharmasri alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was an anti-farmer party and added that the party has no right to speak about the welfare of farmers.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Dharmasri said that the the TDP has betrayed the farmers and had never supported them. The TDP leaders should come forward and tell what they had done for the farmers during their rule, he said

He said it was the YSRCP which is helping the farmers in all possible ways since coming into power.