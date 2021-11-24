Ayyanna alleges harassment of TDP workers by police

‘Party activists stopped from going to police station to submit a representation’

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the police behaved in a high-handed manner towards the party workers and leaders when they were going to the police station to hand over a representation seeking action against YSRCP MLAs for their alleged remarks against the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife.

The TDP workers were going in a rally from Mr. Patrudu’s residence in Narsipatnam to the local police station, when they were stopped by the police on the plea that the rally has no permission.

Mr. Patrudu said that the party activists only wanted to submit a representation at the police station but they were not allowed to do so. He alleged that some women party workers were beaten up by the policemen.

Telugu Mahila leader V. Anita alleged that male policemen pulled the saris of the women TDP workers and wondered as to why the Chief Minister was scared when they wanted to give a representation.