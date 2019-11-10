Ayodhya verdict: No violence reported, but police still on guard

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Saturday said that though there was no any untoward incident or protest in Chittoor district, in response to the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, Section 144 would be in force till further orders were issued at all the sensitive areas.

In a press release, the SP commended the relentless efforts of the police and public groups in ensuring that all the four sub-divisions, Chittoor, Madanapalle, Palamaner and Puttur, remained peaceful.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that more than 90 pickets were arranged in the district to monitor the situation. He added that the surveillance on the activity in social media would continue in order to dispel rumours and prevent provocative acts.

“Our efforts in organizing the coordination meetings with public groups have yielded excellent results,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, heavily-armed police force was kept on guard at various places in Madanapalle division.