Awareness rallies mark International Day Against Drug Abuse

Officials taking part in a rally against drug abuse in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Thousands of students, police personnel, government officials officials and representatives of NGOs took out rallies against drug abuse and trafficking on June 26, 2022. They also took oath to stay away from drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Officials from the revenue, health, police departments and Municipal Corporation employees flagged off rallies at Machilipatnam. The students, carrying placards and banners, urged the youth to stay away from drugs.

Additional Superintendent of Police N. Venkata Ramanjaneyulu, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Asma Farheen, Armed Reserve ASP S.V.D. Prasad, trainee IPS officer Jagadish Adahalli, District Medical and Health Officer O. Geeta Bai, Municipal Commissioner Chandraiah and other officers participated in the rally.

On the occasion, police officers said that many youth were getting addicted to drugs and spoiling their lives.