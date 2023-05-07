HamberMenu
AWARA swim coach bags first place in Chennai sea-swimming race

May 07, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Women and children coach at AWARA Swim And Rescue Academy Sakuntala Devi receiving the award in Chennai.

Sakuntala Devi, women’s and children’s coach at Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA) Swim and Rescue Academy, stood first in the one-km ‘Swimathon’ in sea swimming competitions held in Chennai on Sunday morning.

Aquafest 2023 is an open sea swimming-cum-run competition held annually during summer by Tri2champ under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation on the Kovalam beach in Chennai outskirts.

Ms. Sakuntala Devi attributed her success to the well-structured training she received at the AWARA Swim and Rescue Academy in the river Krishna.

Two more AWARA trainee swimmers, Rajakamal and Ramananda Kishore, reached seventh and eight positions in men’s category. Open-river swimmers and runners congratulated the winners for bringing laurels to Vijayawada city and the river Krishna.

