Autonomous colleges will soon have to use question papers set by JNTU

Change in exam pattern is aimed at preventing malpractices: CM

The government has decided to change the examination pattern in autonomous colleges by cancelling the existing system of setting up question papers on their own, and instead use the question papers set by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in autonomous and non-autonomous colleges, and also get the evaluation done by JNTU.

In a review meeting held on examination pattern in autonomous colleges and ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ at his camp office on Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said these steps were intended to prevent malpractices in the examinations.

Apprentice system

Stressing the importance of skills required by the youth to face job interviews, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said every student should develop the skills expected of them and acquire knowledge in their respective subjects. He suggested that an apprentice system be introduced in every course to enable the youngsters to develop the skills.

Regarding fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena scheduled for April 9 and 27 respectively, the officials told the Chief Minister that the money would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the mothers, benefiting over 10 lakh students, and added that 50,000 more students got admitted in the degree courses this year.

The number of degree admissions increased from 2.20 lakh to 2.70 lakh compared to last year.

Education Minister A. Suresh, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, and A.P. State Council of Higher Education Chairman Hemachandra Reddy were present.