Auto drivers stage protest in Vijayawada seeking redressal of problems

September 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Autorickshaw drivers staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on September 24 (Sunday) to draw the State government’s attention to various issues plaguing them.

Addressing the drivers, Indian Federation of Trade Unions State General Secretary K. Polari slammed the YSCRP government for neglecting the welfare of drivers. “On the one hand, prices of diesel, petrol and gas are increasing while on the other, auto drivers are being slapped with exorbitant fines in the name of challans,” he said.

Rafi, an auto driver, said the traffic police are collecting anywhere from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 for halting in the ‘No Parking Zone’ near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Kanaka Durga Temple and the railway station. “First of all, there are no designated parking spaces here. Where are we supposed to halt?” he said.

Progressive Auto Workers’ Union’s city president D. Srinivasa Rao, said it was unfair that after the creation of new districts in the State, the Transport Commissioner issued a memo restricting the entry of auto drivers from nearby mandals that are now part of Krishna district, into the city. They are collecting ₹10,000 for permit violations, he said.

The drivers urged the officials to look into the issues and sought quick redressal of the same. They said they would launch a bigger strike if they received no response from the government.